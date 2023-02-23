BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock opened at C$19.29 on Thursday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.