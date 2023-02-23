BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock opened at C$23.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.53. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.80.
