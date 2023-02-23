Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €72.08 ($76.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.84. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.84).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

