Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.0 %

BRDG stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

