Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $965,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 209.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 65.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $18,025,000.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

EAT opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

