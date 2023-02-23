Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $22.11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.