Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,310

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,310 ($27.82).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.49) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.12) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($25.77) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,966.88. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,217 ($26.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($24.94) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,137.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock worth $1,264,690. Corporate insiders own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

