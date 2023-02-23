Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $97.73

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.22 on Monday. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

