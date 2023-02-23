Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $36.14

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Trading Down 0.7 %

DRVN opened at $27.78 on Monday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

