Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $15.63

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $14.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

