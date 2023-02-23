Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $109.14

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

