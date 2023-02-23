Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $4,956.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,956.00.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,057.73 on Monday. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,936.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4,503.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.