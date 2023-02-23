Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$72.22

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$65.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.36. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.