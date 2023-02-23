Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price at $15.44

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Root to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.86 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Root by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $7,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.