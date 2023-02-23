Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $83.61

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.