Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE BTX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.