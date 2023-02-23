CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

