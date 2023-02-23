CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
CAE Stock Up 1.0 %
CAE stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
