Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CMBM opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $561.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

