Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.16. Camtek shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 28,217 shares changing hands.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Camtek by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,279 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 281,259 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,531,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in Camtek by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

