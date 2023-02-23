Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.16. Camtek shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 28,217 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Camtek Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.