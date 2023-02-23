Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 81,240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.