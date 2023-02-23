Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $160.79 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.