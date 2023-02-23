Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 22,672 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 501.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

