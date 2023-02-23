Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 83,053 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JOYY were worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $71,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

