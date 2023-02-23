Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 93,300 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3,455.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,674 shares of company stock worth $42,942,367. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.64.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

