Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.65 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,494 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on DB. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

