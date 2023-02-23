Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.65 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,494 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %
DB stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
