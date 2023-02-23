Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.04 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 518.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $26,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FOX by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 558,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 439,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 421,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 312,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

