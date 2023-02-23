Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27.51 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 937.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.01.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

