Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27.98 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,483.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697,356 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

