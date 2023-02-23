Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.82 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $31,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $10,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AES by 8.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $279,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

