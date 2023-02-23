Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

GM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

