Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 24,453 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

BK stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

