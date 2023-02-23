Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 541,279 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5,412.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,279 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of DoorDash worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

