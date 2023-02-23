Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,735 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Shares of LH opened at $242.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

