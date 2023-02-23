Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 33,400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

