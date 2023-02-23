Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 556,844 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556,844 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

