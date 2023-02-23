Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.68 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%.

TSE:CM opened at C$61.29 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

