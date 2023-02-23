Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

