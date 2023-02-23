Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,397,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $159,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 212,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CAH stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

