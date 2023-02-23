CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

