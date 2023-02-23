CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

