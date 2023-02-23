Chanderpreet Duggal Buys 15,000 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chanderpreet Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,786.13).
Centrica Stock Performance
LON:CNA opened at GBX 102.85 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.15 ($1.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
