Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

