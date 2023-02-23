Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $512.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.56. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Chemed

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chemed by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

