Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

CHK opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

