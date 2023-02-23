China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Critical Comparison

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Carso pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Shenhua Energy and Grupo Carso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Grupo Carso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion 1.16 $8.00 billion $1.61 7.53 Grupo Carso $5.86 billion 1.87 $556.21 million $0.48 20.33

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Carso. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy N/A N/A N/A Grupo Carso 8.46% 11.97% 6.92%

Summary

Grupo Carso beats China Shenhua Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.