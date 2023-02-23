Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 1,076,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 576,816 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

