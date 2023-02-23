Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of CIFR stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
