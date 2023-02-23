Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

