Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $13.75. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 95,792 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.