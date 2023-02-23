Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

