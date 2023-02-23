Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

